Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

Quest Diagnostics has increased its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Quest Diagnostics has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $8.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.83. The stock had a trading volume of 732,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,073. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.