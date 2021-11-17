QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 73.38% and a negative net margin of 93.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.71. 251,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,010. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $36,644.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $40,408. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QuickLogic stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of QuickLogic worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

