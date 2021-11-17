QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Down 15.5% Over Last Week

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $5.98 million and $25,272.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00048504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00222902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001672 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QCX is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

