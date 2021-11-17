QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,589,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 88,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.96% of QuinStreet worth $29,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the second quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at $204,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at $213,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 15,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $262,373.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,691 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QNST stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $927.54 million, a P/E ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.