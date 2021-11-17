Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Given a $9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) has been given a $9.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of QIPT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.84. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIPT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

