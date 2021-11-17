Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Given New C$12.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.40 to C$12.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

QIPT has been the subject of several other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of QIPT stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.84.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. Research analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,171,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 160,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

