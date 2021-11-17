Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) PT Set at $9.00 by Raymond James

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) has been assigned a $9.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.33% from the stock’s previous close.

QIPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$12.75 target price for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of QIPT stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $8.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QIPT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

