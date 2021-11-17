Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

QRTEB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

