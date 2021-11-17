R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

RCM opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. R1 RCM has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,114,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,550 shares of company stock valued at $5,227,320. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the third quarter worth $262,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,443 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in R1 RCM by 82.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 404,500 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in R1 RCM by 798.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,138,521 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $69,079,000 after acquiring an additional 596,012 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

