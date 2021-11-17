Rackspace Technology, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Rackspace Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $5,688,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

