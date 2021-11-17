Rackspace Technology, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Rackspace Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.
NASDAQ RXT opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $5,688,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
