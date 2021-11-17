Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Shares Gap Down to $22.20

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.20, but opened at $21.30. Radian Group shares last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 15,209 shares trading hands.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 94,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 57.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Radian Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 236.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after buying an additional 686,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

