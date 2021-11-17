Rainicorn (RAINI) Reaches One Day Volume of $792,641.00

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. Rainicorn has a market cap of $56.71 million and $792,641.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00069568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00070191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00093399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,165.91 or 0.99853808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,197.75 or 0.06966761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

