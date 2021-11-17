Rally Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.52 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Rally has a market cap of $1.09 billion and $17.52 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00070949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00071098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00092986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,570.35 or 0.99947064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.76 or 0.07068630 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,870,450,856 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.