Rari Governance Token Price Down 23.5% Over Last 7 Days (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.03 or 0.00053059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rari Governance Token has a market capitalization of $360.52 million and $14.58 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rari Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00048410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00224026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Profile

Rari Governance Token (CRYPTO:RGT) is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,255,482 coins. The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital . Rari Governance Token’s official website is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Rari Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rari Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rari Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rari Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rari Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rari Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.