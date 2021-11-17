Rarible (RARI) Market Cap Achieves $99.25 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for about $19.22 or 0.00032011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a market capitalization of $99.25 million and $7.17 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00048436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.00223723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

Rarible is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,163,534 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.