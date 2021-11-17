Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 169.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 2.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 23,349 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 82.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 66,447 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 3.88.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.05%.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

