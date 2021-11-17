Raven Protocol Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $7,703.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00069412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00070516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00093077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,377.20 or 0.99930737 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,216.15 or 0.06978182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

