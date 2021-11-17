Raymond James Analysts Give Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) a C$8.50 Price Target

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) has been assigned a C$8.50 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of CVE:MMX traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 110,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,566. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.26 and a 1 year high of C$5.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

