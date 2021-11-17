Raymond James Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NXE. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

NXE opened at $5.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in NexGen Energy by 784.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,444,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,030 shares during the last quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 318,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 148.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 464,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 277,800 shares during the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

