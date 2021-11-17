Raymond James Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

IVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.38.

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$10.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.09. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$5.60 and a one year high of C$10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 31.28 and a quick ratio of 28.56. The firm has a market cap of C$12.58 billion and a PE ratio of -104.10.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.