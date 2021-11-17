Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.78

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.78 and last traded at $40.76, with a volume of 27355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.08%.

In related news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 542,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rayonier by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,264,000 after acquiring an additional 66,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rayonier by 4.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,789,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,667,000 after acquiring an additional 458,432 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Rayonier by 27.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,936,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Rayonier by 3.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,528,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,587,000 after acquiring an additional 259,610 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

