Raze Network (RAZE) Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. In the last week, Raze Network has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a total market cap of $13.62 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00071037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00070963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00092462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,714.43 or 1.00238477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.92 or 0.07090832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,090,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

