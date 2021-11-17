Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.40

Shares of Real Good Food plc (LON:RGD) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.11 ($0.03). Real Good Food shares last traded at GBX 2.12 ($0.03), with a volume of 22,989 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £2.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,474.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.76.

About Real Good Food (LON:RGD)

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and export sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Cake Decoration, and Food Ingredients. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw brand; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for sugar craft sector under Rainbow Dust Colors brand.

