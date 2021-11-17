Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANIP):

11/10/2021 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

11/5/2021 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

11/4/2021 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

11/2/2021 – ANI Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ANI Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ANI Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $569.12 million, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.21.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 380,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 51,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 30,862 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

