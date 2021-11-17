Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AMC Networks (AMCX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX):

11/10/2021 – AMC Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – AMC Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2021 – AMC Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

AMCX opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in AMC Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

