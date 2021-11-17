Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for goeasy (GSY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for goeasy (TSE: GSY):

11/5/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$182.00 to C$207.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$196.00 to C$220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$207.00 to C$226.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – goeasy is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a C$261.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$190.00 to C$202.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

GSY stock traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$195.77. 23,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,874. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54. goeasy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$84.11 and a 52 week high of C$218.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$198.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 13.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

