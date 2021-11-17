Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for goeasy (GSY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for goeasy (TSE: GSY):
- 11/5/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$182.00 to C$207.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$196.00 to C$220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$207.00 to C$226.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2021 – goeasy is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a C$261.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/18/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$190.00 to C$202.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
GSY stock traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$195.77. 23,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,874. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54. goeasy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$84.11 and a 52 week high of C$218.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$198.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 13.12.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.
Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.