Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Exchange Income (EIF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Exchange Income (TSE: EIF) in the last few weeks:

11/16/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$47.00 to C$51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$54.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$48.00.

11/15/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$49.00.

11/15/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$53.00.

TSE EIF opened at C$46.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.77. Exchange Income Co. has a 12-month low of C$34.85 and a 12-month high of C$47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.47.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

