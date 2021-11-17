Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) and Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Critical Survey

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) and Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -78.75% N/A -125.52% Cognizant Technology Solutions 10.48% 17.55% 11.57%

Volatility & Risk

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.14, indicating that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Recruiter.com Group and Cognizant Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cognizant Technology Solutions 2 3 12 0 2.59

Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus target price of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.95%. Given Cognizant Technology Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cognizant Technology Solutions is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $8.50 million 4.58 -$17.04 million ($3.56) -0.81 Cognizant Technology Solutions $16.65 billion 2.55 $1.39 billion $3.54 22.88

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group. Recruiter.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognizant Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats Recruiter.com Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services. The Healthcare segment involves healthcare and life sciences. The Products and Resources segment comprises of retail and consumer goods, manufacturing and logistics, travel and hospitality, and energy and utilities. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment includes communications, information, media and entertainment, and technology. The company was founded by Wijeyaraj Kumar Mahadeva and Francisco D’Souza in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, NJ.

