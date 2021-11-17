Refinable (FINE) Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Refinable has a total market cap of $15.99 million and $1.14 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Refinable has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00070781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00071350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00093080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.99 or 0.07095631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,184.59 or 0.99988034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

