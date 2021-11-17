Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $170.80

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $170.80 and last traded at $170.03, with a volume of 353443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.87.

RBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $87.50 to $92.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.12. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $6.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 99.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1,281.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 337,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,192,000 after purchasing an additional 313,311 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 76.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

