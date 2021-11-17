Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.55

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 2833094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Y by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Y by 28.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

