Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.55

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 2833094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.
Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94.
Reinvent Technology Partners Y Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTPY)
Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.