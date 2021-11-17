Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) CEO Robert Alan Berman Purchases 75,000 Shares

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) CEO Robert Alan Berman acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $534,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:REKR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.08. 3,682,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,281. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REKR. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 77,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 64,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

