Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) CFO Buys $12,880.00 in Stock

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) CFO Eyal Hen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $12,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rekor Systems stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,682,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,281. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REKR. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REKR. Arctis Global LLC raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 2,322,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,599,000 after purchasing an additional 296,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,184,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,851,000 after acquiring an additional 250,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 4,532.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 820,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 35,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

