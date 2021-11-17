Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLMD shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RLMD traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 117,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,752. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $374.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.07.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). Equities analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.