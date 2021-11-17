Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RLMD. Truist raised their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

NASDAQ:RLMD traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.45. 117,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,752. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.56.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). Analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 55,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 238,351 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 25,490 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,053.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after buying an additional 422,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

