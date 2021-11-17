Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 28,400 Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Maverix Metals worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter worth $743,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 97.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

