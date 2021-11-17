Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 3,405 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of NV5 Global worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in NV5 Global by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NV5 Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $246,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $4,452,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,550. 17.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $111.34 on Wednesday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $115.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average of $97.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVEE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.