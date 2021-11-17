Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 52,000 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MiMedx Group worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a market cap of $901.64 million, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.97. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

