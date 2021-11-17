Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,507,888 Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,507,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.47% of Evofem Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 437.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 63,930 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 54,069 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVFM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.53.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evofem Biosciences Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.