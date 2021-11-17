Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 19,300 Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth $203,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.40.

NYSE NGVT opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.22. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 2.18.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

