Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 26,500 NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of NeoGames at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,303,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,289,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 25,772.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 311,848 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 194,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 94,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after acquiring an additional 77,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $843.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NeoGames S.A. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.17.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

