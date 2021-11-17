Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of Metropolitan Bank worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter valued at $1,752,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter valued at about $2,394,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 100.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 194,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $104.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $46.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

