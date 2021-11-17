Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Marine Products worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Marine Products by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 234,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 14.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of Marine Products stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $435.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81. Marine Products Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $19.28.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $75.84 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 30.76%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.