Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.63% of EuroDry worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EuroDry by 12,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDRY. TheStreet raised EuroDry from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on EuroDry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ EDRY opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74. The company has a market cap of $63.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.21. EuroDry Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.53). EuroDry had a return on equity of 48.74% and a net margin of 30.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EuroDry Ltd. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

