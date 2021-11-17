Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,261 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.82% of Goodrich Petroleum worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $615,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDP opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $320.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 131.44% and a negative net margin of 39.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

GDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goodrich Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

In related news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

