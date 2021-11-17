Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Universal Logistics worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth $573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 213.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 141,134 shares in the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 23.9% in the second quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 433,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 39.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $565.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

