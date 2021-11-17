Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.34% of Aravive worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Aravive by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aravive by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Aravive by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 37,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. Aravive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $78.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.97.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative net margin of 249.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

