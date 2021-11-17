Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Air Transport Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.55. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $32.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 11.63%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

