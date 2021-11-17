Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.72 Million in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 182,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of BrightSpire Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $100,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRSP. TheStreet lowered BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 192.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -35.36%.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

