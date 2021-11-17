Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 88.0% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 112,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 52,759 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth about $957,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 104,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 209,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 41,195 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

